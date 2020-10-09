Heart score saves local eye doctor and changes employee's lifestyle

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sometimes it takes a loved one getting heart disease to take your own heart health serious.

“Dr. Rosenak was honestly the healthiest one we felt in the office so we thought, ‘oh my gosh, if his score was what it was, I can’t imagine what ours might be,’” said Susan Weipert, Optical Options employee and heart score recipient.

Susan Weipert had a long family tree of heart disease. She lost both grandparents to heart attacks and has an aunt currently battling heart disease, but she said it wasn't until her boss and a run in with heart problems that she thought twice about her own heart.

“Dr. Rosenak was getting ready to leave for a 14 day hike trip. Very active, but very tired. We were surprised to find out that he did not go because he was going to have a quadruple heart bypass surgery,” said Weipert.

The incident prompted the close knit company, Optical Options, to pay for all of their employees to get their own heart score.

After being faced with her own heart health, Weipert said the scan itself was easy, but waiting the for results was a different story. Fortunately, Weipert found out her heart score was zero.

Zero, the best heart score possible.

Weipert could have continued on with her normal routine, but she said she wanted to make a change.

“I have a lot of preexisting conditions. Pre-diabetes, there’s some health history and I’ve gained some weight over the years that’s harder to get rid of as you get older. So, I decided I needed to make some food choices and exercise choices,” said Weipert.

Weipert said like her, she hopes hearing someone else's story will make more people rethink their own heart health.

“Without the experience of Dr. Rosenak getting a heart score, it would have never crossed my mind,” said Weipert.

This year's Go Red for Women Luncheon will be held virtual due to the pandemic. It takes place on Friday, October 9th and noon.

To register, please go to this website.