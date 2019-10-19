Heartland Media announces termination of tentative deal to sell KQTV to NPG

Robert Prather, CEO and President of Heartland Media, has announced that it had terminated the tentative deal to sell KQTV to the News-Press & Gazette Company.

In a message to the KQTV staff, Mr. Prather said, “We are announcing that the transaction announced last April to sell KQTV to News-Press Gazette has been called off.

KQTV is one of the great legacy television stations in the country with the market’s leading news programs in every time period. Heartland has been proud to invest in KQTV to add to its news gathering capabilities, expand its HD coverage, and provide the market’s best weather coverage technology."

Heartland Media, LLC operates television stations in small and medium television markets in the United States.