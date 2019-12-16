Heartland Media names Dirk Allsbury General Manager of KQTV

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Heartland TV is delighted to announce the appointment of Dirk Allsbury as General Manager of KQTV.

Born and raised in St. Joseph, and graduated from Missouri Western State University, Dirk joined KQTV in 2007 as Sales Director and has served as Digital Sales Manager and General Sales Manager. Previously, he worked for the Maryville Daily Forum Newspaper and the St. Joseph News Press & Gazette.

"It's always terrific when we can promote great people from inside our own organization," said Robert S. Prather, CEO and President of Heartland Media. "We are delighted to continue to work with him to serve the community and advertisers of St. Joseph."

"KQTV has a long history of delivering strong local news and programming to its viewers," said Allsbury. "I look forward to building upon KQTV's legacy in the communities we serve."

KQTV is the overwhelming #1 choice for news of St. Joseph television viewers and has recently expanded its news broadcasting schedule. KQTV offers the most local television news, the most advanced weather forecasting technology, and the most live news reporting capability in the St. Joseph market.