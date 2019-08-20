Heat prompts St. Joseph middle and high schools to dismiss early

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As temperatures climb into 90s Tuesday, the St. Joseph School District is making the call to dismiss middle and high schools early.

Some of the buildings in the district do not have air conditioning. All three high schools and two middle schools are only partially air conditioned.

ST. JOSEPH SCHOOL DISTRICT EARLY DISMISSAL POLICY

Middle and high schools will let out 2 hours early. Elementary schools will remain in session for the full day. Afternoon classes for high school students at Hillyard Technical Center are also canceled today as well as afternoon classes for middle and high school students at Webster Learning center.

A heat advisory is expected to take effect at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday with the heat index forecast to hit between 105-110 degrees.