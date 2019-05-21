Heavy rain leads to mudslide on K7 in Doniphan County

(DONIPHAN Co., Kan.) A second day of heavy rain has unleashed a mudslide in portions of northeast Kansas.

A stretch of K-7 north of White Cloud in Doniphan County is closed due to a mudslide across the highway.

The Doniphan County Emergency Management issued an alert warning of possible falling trees and rocks in that area due to the ground giving way.

Between 1-3 inches of rain has fallen across northeast Kansas since Monday.