Heavy rain leads to mudslide on K7 in Doniphan County

(DONIPHAN Co., Kan.) A second day of heavy rain has unleashed a mudslide in portions of northeast Kansas.
A stretch of K-7 north of White Cloud in Doniphan County is closed due to a mudslide across the highway.
The Doniphan County Emergency Management issued an alert warning of possible falling trees and rocks in that area due to the ground giving way.
Between 1-3 inches of rain has fallen across northeast Kansas since Monday.
