Heavy rain leads to mudslide on K7 in Doniphan County

A stretch of K-7 north of White Cloud in Doniphan County is closed due to a mudslide across the highway.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 12:49 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 1:25 PM

(DONIPHAN Co., Kan.) A second day of heavy rain has unleashed a mudslide in portions of northeast Kansas.

A stretch of K-7 north of White Cloud in Doniphan County is closed due to a mudslide across the highway.

The Doniphan County Emergency Management issued an alert warning of possible falling trees and rocks in that area due to the ground giving way.

Between 1-3 inches of rain has fallen across northeast Kansas since Monday.

For Tuesday, more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few inches of heavy rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area. There is also the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms early Tuesday afternoon. We'll be watching it.
