Heavy rainfall floods homes in northwest Missouri

Heavy rainfalls across northwest Missouri flooded roadways and towns Tuesday night.

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ALBANY, Mo.)— Heavy rainfalls across northwest Missouri flooded roadways and towns Tuesday night. 

In Albany, reports of as much as 6-7 inches of rain fell throughout the day Tuesday. 

Homes and roads on the southern part of town were flooded due to the Town Branch's rapidly rising waters. 

Several roads across northwest Missouri have been closed due to flooding.

For more information on road closures, visit https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html

