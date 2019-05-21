Helena students get to see cool jobs and their cars

(HELENA, Mo.)- Students at one northwest Missouri school had the chance to explore various career options.

It was all for Helena Elementary School's annual Career on Wheels event.

Kindergarten through Fifth Graders got to meet a few professionals and got a taste of being on their jobs are like.

They ranged from a florist to a police officer even a farmer.

"I think more than anything, I want them to number one: have fun and number two: just to see the different career paths and the different opportunities and get their minds thinking on what they will like to do one day," said Helena School Counselor Stefanie Musser.

KQ2's very own Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso was also there. She talked to the kids about the importance of forecasting the weather and reporting the news on a daily basis.