Helicopter operation leads to 26 arrests

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo,) -- A helicopter operation involving various local law enforcement led to 26 arrests Thursday night.

St. Joseph Police Department joined forces with Missouri Highway Patrol, Buchanan County's Drug Strike Force for the helicopter operation. A total of 53 law enforcement officers participated. Elwood Police Department and Andrew County Sheriff's Department were staged for support but nothing actually went through their jurisdictions.

The operation ran from 9 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. The operation resulted in 135 car stops that lead to the 26 arrests, including one juvenile.

There were seven city warrants, eight felony state warrants, and four misdemeanor state warrants issued. Along with three city charges that were disorderly conduct and/or drug possession. The operation lead to seven investigations.