(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game for the third-straight year after beating Cleveland Sunday, 22-17.

The Chiefs led 19-3 at halftime, but lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a concussion in the third quarter. Chad Henne filled in for Mahomes and helped guide the Chiefs back to the AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City held off a late Cleveland rally to win, 22-17.

The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills next week in the AFC Championship Game.