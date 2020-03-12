Here's how Mosaic Life Care is preparing for coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Buchanan County. However, Mosaic Life Care is taking precautions in case there is an outbreak.

"At this time, Mosaic has the necessary personal protective equipment and other supplies to maintain operations and COVID-19 response," said Mosaic Marketing and Communications Director Tracey Clark.

Mosaic said it has been increasing its hospital supplies for some time as part of its preparedness planning.

"While it is an ongoing concern nationwide what the impact of delivery delay from international suppliers may be, Mosaic is currently in a good supply position," Clark said.

CDC guidelines, which initially called for limited testing, now recommend testing for anyone recommended by a clinician. The St. Joseph Health Department currently has five test kits on hand. Mosaic said tests can be replenished by The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on an as needed basis.

"Mosaic has the tools available to test individuals. If someone needs tested, and they receive the authority to test, they can be tested," Clark said.

Mosaic has screened a dozen patients for the virus with six approved for state testing. There have been no positive tests that have come back.

"After continued testing, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19," Clark said. "Should any positive cases be identified, confirmations would come from the relevant health department."

Clark said the hospital has seen an increase in calls but not visits. She says patients are doing the right thing by calling ahead with questions before coming to the emergency room.

The hospital is currently not testing any new cases and there are no confirmed cases in Buchanan County.

If a potential patient arrives at the hospital, Clark said the hospital currently has 21 beds in ICU with infection prevention capabilities and is preparing 24 beds with negative airflow and isolation necessary to treat COVID-19 patients.

"There is capacity to expand that figure should the need arise," Clark said.

The state of Missouri has two people who have tested "presumptive positive" for COVID-19.

The latest patient is an Springfield resident in their 20s who traveled to Austria.

The first person to test presumptive positive for coronavirus in Missouri was a St. Louis County woman in her 20s who had studied abroad in Italy.

A total of 73 people have been tested in Missouri, with 71 of those being negative.

The state has activated a hotline for anyone who has questions about COVID-19. The number is 877-435-8411.

The World Health Organization declared that the spread of the Coronavirus had reached the level of global pandemic on Wednesday.