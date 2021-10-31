Heritage Expo showcases various cultures to St. Joseph Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kim Warren believes the time is now to show the community more diversity, that's what led her to start the Mid-City Excellence Heritage Expo, an event aimed to showcase customs and cultures of the world to St. Joseph.

"Instead of lecturing people about getting along and about 'one nation under God with liberty and justice for all,' we are actually doing it here today," Warren said.

Warren added it was important to be proactive when celebrating diversity.

"We're not going to wait for another crisis to happen surrounding race relations or cultural disputes," Warren said.

The 2nd annual event held Saturday at the East Hills Mall brought people representing various parts of the globe to promote racial and cultural diversity while celebrating their heritage.

Syesha Serious is a part of New Life Youth Island Dancers, a praise group from Micronesia. She said her group performs dances across the globe.

"It feels good doing this for the Lord," Serious said.

Matthew Bobela, a singer at the expo said he was excited to bring Mexican culture to the event.

"Mexican culture is very strong in St. Joseph," Bobela said.

Other performances included the Buchanan Highlander Bagpipe & Drum Band and Rosemarie's Fiesta Mexicana Ballet & Folkloric Dance group.

Warren hopes the annual event touches more hearts and minds.

"Everybody needs a place to belong, and they need to know that their heritage is important to the makeup and the fabric of this world," Warren said.

Funding for the expo was provided by the Missouri Arts Council, which aims to provide free events promoting community exposure to diverse cultures.