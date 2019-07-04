Heritage Park closure should not impact traffic, parking at firework show

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City officials believe the closure of Heritage Park in St. Joseph will have little impact on the parking and traffic at the city's annual firework display along the Missouri River.

The firework show is scheduled to begin 15 minutes after dark Thursday night. The best viewing for show is usually by the Remington Nature Center, St. Jo Frontier Casino, and Heritage Park but this year, the park is closed because of flooding. This is leading to only one way in and one way out to where the show is viewed but officials say parking and traffic should not be an issue.

"We aren't really concerned about the parking," Julie Noel with the city's parks department said. "There is a green space right next to the parking lot that a lot of people can park on if we need to open that up for parking. We are just excited for people that want to come."

After the show is over, traffic will exit from both lanes along McArthur Dr. The right lane will exit onto southbound I-229 and the left lane will drive straight on Highland Ave. or exit onto I-229 northbound.

