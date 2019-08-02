(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Herzog Contracting Corp. Chairman Stan Herzog has died, a company official said Friday.
A cause of death has not been revealed and the company official said no other statements will be made at this time.
In February 2018, Herzog was hospitalized in an intensive care unit at a Washington, D.C. hospital after a choking incident at a steakhouse, according to the Kansas City Star.
Herzog was also president of Herzog Enterprises, Inc. which owns and manages all of the Herzog companies and subsidiaries.
Stan Herzog was the company's first official employee when his father started Herzog in 1969. Stan Herzog was also not only a prominent businessman but a top donor of the Missouri Republican Party.
Related Content
- Herzog Contracting Chairman Stan Herzog dies
- Stan Herzog in ICU after Choking Incident at D.C. Steakhouse
- Stan Lee, Marvel Comics visionary, dead at 95
- SJSD approves two major contracts
- Padres Reportedly Offer Eric Hosmer 7-Year Contract
- MWSU Approves 2018 Chiefs Camp Contract
- Senators Say Company Plagiarized Bid Proposal to get $156 Million FEMA Contract
- Man Dies in Workplace Accident
- Evangelist Billy Graham Dies at 99
- Second teen dies in Atchison creek crash