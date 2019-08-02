Clear

Herzog Contracting Chairman Stan Herzog dies

Stan Herzog was the company's first official employee when his father started Herzog in 1969.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 11:30 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Herzog Contracting Corp. Chairman Stan Herzog has died, a company official said Friday.

A cause of death has not been revealed and the company official said no other statements will be made at this time.

In February 2018, Herzog was hospitalized in an intensive care unit at a Washington, D.C. hospital after a choking incident at a steakhouse, according to the Kansas City Star.

Herzog was also president of Herzog Enterprises, Inc. which owns and manages all of the Herzog companies and subsidiaries.

Stan Herzog was the company's first official employee when his father started Herzog in 1969. Stan Herzog was also not only a prominent businessman but a top donor of the Missouri Republican Party.

