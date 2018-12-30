Clear

Hi-Ho Bar & Grill preps for Kansas City Chiefs crowds

Even though things were relatively calm at Hi-Ho Bar & Grill in St. Joseph Saturday afternoon, employees were preparing for a packed weekend filled with football fans.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 11:11 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead stadium for the AFC championship.

 Know before you go: Chiefs Game 

  • Kansas City Chiefs play the Oakland Raiders at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Parking lots open at 10:30 a.m.
  • Fans can catch Drum Ceremony Honoree Kansas State Football Coach and St. Joseph Native, Bill Snyder at Sunday's game.

Mark McKnight has worked at Hi-Ho for five years. He said the employees have been preparing for game-day crowds all week. McKnight also said the bar is stocked with plenty of product.

“Vendors have been in-and-out of the bar all week delivering extra orders of beer including River Bluff Brewing’s River Cream Ale,” he said.

When the Chiefs play at home the bar has to be ready for anything.

“I’ll be here early in the morning,” McKnight said. “It’s hit or miss. Sometimes fans head to Kansas City to tailgate and other game days the bar is bursting with fans.”

McKnight said even if Hi-Ho is packed, he guarantees fans will find a good spot to watch the game.

“We have over 20 TVs and most of them are big screen TVs,” he said. “We have several smart TVs so there's no place in here you won't see a TV."

Hi-Ho Bar & Grill opens Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

After a few morning clouds, the sunshine returned on Saturday but that did not warm temperatures too much. Overnight, southwesterly winds will keep temperatures from falling too low. By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 20s.
