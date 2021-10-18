Hiawatha man arrested on child sex-related charges

(HIAWATHA, Kan.) A Hiawatha man has been arrested on multiple child sex-related charges.

According to a release from the Hiawatha Police Department, 28-year-old Richard Hargett was arrested Thursday on a five-count complaint charging him with one felony count of internet trading in child pornography and four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The arrest followed an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department following a case referral by the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

As part of the investigation, the release says officers executed a search warrant on a residence occupied by Hargett and seized electronics, hard drives, computers, and other data storage devices, which were believed to have been used for the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 14 years.

Following an extensive digital forensic examination of the electronic media by the Hiawatha Police Department Digital Forensics Unite and the U.S. Secret Service Digital Forensics Unit, the five-count complaint against Hargett was filed in Brown County District Court.

The case remains under investigation.

The Hiawatha Police Department and Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill are affiliate members of the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.