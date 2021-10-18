Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hiawatha man arrested on child sex-related charges

A Hiawatha man has been arrested on multiple child sex-related charges.

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 8:08 PM
Posted By: MSC News

(HIAWATHA, Kan.) A Hiawatha man has been arrested on multiple child sex-related charges.

According to a release from the Hiawatha Police Department, 28-year-old Richard Hargett was arrested Thursday on a five-count complaint charging him with one felony count of internet trading in child pornography and four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The arrest followed an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department following a case referral by the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

As part of the investigation, the release says officers executed a search warrant on a residence occupied by Hargett and seized electronics, hard drives, computers, and other data storage devices, which were believed to have been used for the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 14 years.

Following an extensive digital forensic examination of the electronic media by the Hiawatha Police Department Digital Forensics Unite and the U.S. Secret Service Digital Forensics Unit, the five-count complaint against Hargett was filed in Brown County District Court.

The case remains under investigation. 

The Hiawatha Police Department and Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill are affiliate members of the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Temperatures today were above average with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Warm and sunny conditions will remain on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday giving us the chance for a few light showers Wednesday morning. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances look to increase by the end of the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories