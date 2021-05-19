Clear
Some high school graduates are getting ready to join the workforce

As high school seniors graduate and say goodbye to high school. Some will head off to college, while others, will jump right into the workforce. Students say it will be challenging going straight into the workforce but that the Hillyard Tech Center has prepared them for it.

Posted: May 19, 2021 3:52 PM
Updated: May 19, 2021 5:02 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

“I heard about this apprenticeship, and I just did that. There's 2 years of this welding technology and I completed that and then I did an interview, and how it started I job shadowed the first year there and now this year I started working part-time,” said High School Grad, Olyvia Carriger.

Students like Olyvia Carriger and Kayden Waterman were able to secure jobs before graduation. 

“I would’ve started earlier but because of COVID I started a little later than I was supposed to,” said Carriger.

"I don’t have a lot of experience, so I was kind of worried maybe someone else applied and they have more experience than me, i’m just the kid who won’t get the job, but Scott gave me the job and I'm thankful for that,” said Waterman.

And they are already experiencing the differences from high school to adulthood. 

“A big change, I’m going to class doing teenage kid things. To waking up 6, going to work at 7 working until 4:30-5:00. Its a big change having to do big boy things,” said Waterman.

For those who are waiting until after graduation say Hillyard Tech is helping prepare them for that moment of finding a full-time job.

"It’s been really nice, they’ve helped me with even offering these courses to be able to do while in high school is basically knocking two birds out with one stone,” said Graduating High School Senior, Jaxson Sherlock.

“I do think it will be a lot, but I do think this year really prepared me since I had to do my firefighting and EMT all in one year,” said High School Graduate Lydia Grier.

Lydia Grier and Jaxson Sherlock are training in Firefighting and EMT, but had to take all of their tests this year because of COVID-19 restrictions last year. Causing an extra workload this school year. 

“It was very stressful, basically doing double the work because COVID prevented us from doing our tests from last year,” said Sherlock.

While the school year was tough, the staff say they are proud of the seniors for finishing strong.

And the students, are ready to get to work. 

“It feels so good. I’m really proud of myself that I graduated from Technical school and high school and I’m really excited to go find a full time job,” said Grier.

