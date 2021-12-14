High Wind Warning in effect Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A High Wind Warning will be in effect starting at 9 AM Wednesday through midnight. Wind with be out of the southwest 30-40 mph with gusts up to 50-65 mph. Today is a good day to secure any loose objects outside. These wind gusts have the possibility to be damaging, blowing down branches and power lines. Travel will also be difficult for high profile vehicles. Use caution when driving on highways.
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 8:34 AM
Updated: Dec 14, 2021 9:59 AM
