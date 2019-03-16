High river levels close casino, nature center remains open

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) High river levels along the Missouri River prompted the St Jo Frontier Casino to close Saturday morning and the nearby river walk is flooded but the Remington Nature Center remains open.

According to a Facebook post, the casino will remained closed until further notice. The casino also blocking off the parking lot to prevent people from driving in.

Water has also reached the Remington Nature Center, which could impact the basement of the building.

Chuck Kempf, the director of the parks department in St. Joseph, says the nature center was built to withstand even a 500 year flood but even so, sandbags are surrounding parts of the building.

"It was constructed higher than the river level could possibly get, so the main part of the building is not a concern, but the basement is a concern," Kempf said. "We do have a basement in the building."

Kempf says the nature center will operate with normal hours throughout the flooding event.