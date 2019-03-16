Clear

High river levels close casino, nature center remains open

High river levels along the Missouri River prompted the St Jo Frontier Casino to close Saturday morning and the nearby river walk is flooded but the Remington Nature Center remains open.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) High river levels along the Missouri River prompted the St Jo Frontier Casino to close Saturday morning and the nearby river walk is flooded but the Remington Nature Center remains open.

According to a Facebook post, the casino will remained closed until further notice. The casino also blocking off the parking lot to prevent people from driving in.

Water has also reached the Remington Nature Center, which could impact the basement of the building.

Chuck Kempf, the director of the parks department in St. Joseph, says the nature center was built to withstand even a 500 year flood but even so, sandbags are surrounding parts of the building.

"It was constructed higher than the river level could possibly get, so the main part of the building is not a concern, but the basement is a concern," Kempf said. "We do have a basement in the building."

Kempf says the nature center will operate with normal hours throughout the flooding event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 55°
As for the weather, a very nice forecast is on the way this weekend. Today, expect sunny skies with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events