High school jazz band raises money for new animal shelter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A high school jazz band treated holiday shoppers to music Friday morning at the East Hills Mall, while also raising money for the local animal shelter.

The ensemble made up of DECA students at Central High School played a litany of jazz favorites as well as a few Christmas songs.

The group collected donations to go to Friends of the Animal Shelter to help fund the shelter's new home.

"I have quite a few pets from the animal shelter," DECA student Tenille Longt said. "It's something that we're really passionate about and we had a lot of good ideas for fundraising."

The DECA students said they've been raising money all year to go to the shelter. Their goal is to raise $3,000.