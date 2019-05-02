Clear
High school students sign for apprenticeship program with local businesses

A dozen high school students from the St. Joseph School District and Savannah High School signed their commitment to an apprenticeship program with local businesses Wednesday.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 9:18 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A dozen high school students from the St. Joseph School District and Savannah High School signed their commitment to an apprenticeship program with local businesses Wednesday.

"It's unreal," Central High School student O'Lyvia Carriger said. "It's exciting. Just a lot of emotions. I'm just excited to be a part of it and I'm just really blessed."

The Northwest Missouri Regional Apprenticeship Program gives juniors and seniors an opportunity to combine school with real-world experience working for a local company all before graduating high school.

"We have so many great career opportunities in this area and we are connecting students with businesses in our city and our region," SJSD assistant superintendent Dr. Marlie Williams said. 

This is the second year of the program. 11 students from last year's program will continue next year and even be paid by the company that offers their apprenticeship. 

Here are the 12 students that are enrolling for the first time in the 2019-2020 school year: 

  • Kavan Slagle, SHS, Herzog, Welding
  • Bill Schreck, BHS, Hillyard, IT Generalist
  • Jordan Kerns, CHS, I & M, Precision Machining
  • Noah Vandever, LHS, I & M, Industrial Maintenance
  • Hunter Wineinger, BHS, I & M, Welding
  • O'Lyvia Carriger, CHS, I & M, Welding
  • Kaden Gillenwater, CHS, Lifeline, Industrial Maintenance
  • Drake Kass, CHS, Lifeline, Industrial Maintenance
  • Brent Davis, BHS, Reardon, Precision Machining
  • Logan Berger, SHS, Reardon, Precision Machining
  • Jaysen Williams, BHS, Schuetz, Industrial Maintenance
  • Ethan Wood, BHS, Triumph, Industrial Maintenance

