High-speed chase suspect sentenced to prison

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man who was arrested after a high-speed chase in midtown St. Joseph in a stolen vehicle last summer was sentenced to prison.

Andre Dwight Jones, 47, was sentenced to six years in prison for resisting arrest by fleeing.

According to court documents, Jones was behind the wheel of a stolen car around 9:30 p.m. on August 3, 2018. Jones fled from officers after they spotted him driving in the area of 25th and Olive.

A probable cause statement shows Jones was speeding at more than 70 mph during the chase in the city.

The chase ended after Jones crashed the car into a utility pole. Jones and two others in the car were injured and taken to the hospital.

Court records show Jones has a prior criminal history including robbery, assault, armed criminal action, burglary and receiving stolen property.