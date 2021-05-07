High speed crash results in extraction

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were sent to the hospital after a high speed crash sent them into a pole.

Friday, at 9:15 p.m. the St. Joseph Police Department responded to an accident at 1710 South Belt Highway.

Officers said a red corvette travelling at high speeds lost control and ran off the highway, through private property and struck a pole. The pole lodging itself within inches of both motorists.

An extraction team was called to the scene.

Injuries of the driver and passenger are unknown at this time, but both were sent to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS.