High speed crash results in extraction

The pole lodging itself within inches of both motorists.

Posted: May 7, 2021 11:03 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were sent to the hospital after a high speed crash sent them into a pole. 

Friday, at 9:15 p.m. the St. Joseph Police Department responded to an accident at 1710 South Belt Highway. 

Officers said a red corvette travelling at high speeds lost control and ran off the highway, through private property and struck a pole. The pole lodging itself within inches of both motorists.

An extraction team was called to the scene. 

Injuries of the driver and passenger are unknown at this time, but both were sent to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS. 

Cloudy skies have moved into the area this afternoon with a few pockets of drizzle. Clouds will continue to increase through the rest of the evening. Rain chances will start to move back into the area with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder late tonight. A few showers will move through the area early Saturday morning. Most of the daytime hours Saturday look to be dry with the slight possibility for an isolated shower. More widespread showers will move into the area after sunset into the overnight hours. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times. Thunderstorms will be possible as well Saturday night. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail as the main threat. Rain showers will linger through the first half of the day on Sunday before clearing out. Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will be on the cool side to start off next week.
