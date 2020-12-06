Higher turnout at Covid-19 testing clinic Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Aquatic Park was the location for a drive thru Covid-19 testing Saturday.

The city's health department provided the testing along with the Missouri National Guard.

Capt. Jeremy Idleman with the guard said he found the location fitting for this particular testing event.

"We are swimming in a sea of registrations," He said.

A flood of vehicles packed the large parking lot, full of people once again taking advantage of free testing. One of the big differences this time, a higher turnout and more interest.

As of Saturday morning, over 500 registrations were made from people wanting to receive a test.

Those getting tested said the recent rise in virus transmission heightened their concerns.

"I feel like it’s really touched everybody in some way or another," Gina Daniels, tested for Covid-19 said.

Daniels added that she wanted to make sure she wasn't unknowingly spreading the virus.

"I do not want to be one of those who’s going out and infecting other people," She said. "I want to just stay home and get over it."

Idleman said overall interest in testing is up, everywhere.

"It’s not just in St. Joe," He said. "This is happening all across the state where we are getting more and more people tested."

Those getting tested said perhaps now more than ever, the virus has become the cause of much uncertainty.

"Everywhere you go you sanitize, you [wear] your mask and you still don’t know if that’s enough." Daniels said.

They said having this free option available is invaluable, giving the public the vital information of knowing their status.

"I think it’s a wonderful idea," Rebecca Long, tested for Covid-19 said. "I’m so glad that I’ve had the opportunity to do it.