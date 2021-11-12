Highest inflation rate in decades raising prices at the pump, grocery store

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sticker shock has quickly become the norm as inflation reaches levels not seen in 30 years.

Prices on everything from food to gas seems to be on the rise, leaving consumers cash strapped.

According to The Consumer Price Index summary, goods have increased 6.2% over the last year which is the highest increase since the 1990's.

Dr. Kara Grant, an economics professor at Missouri Western State University, said the sky high prices are due to a supply and demand imbalance- all linked back to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Basically, what's happening is we can't adjust production enough to meet demand so prices have to go up. That's going to be problematic for consumers, but that's the reality of where we're at right now," said Dr. Grant.

As the holiday season begins, the local economics professor said panic buying is only making the problem worse.

“We’re kinda creating the problem as well," said Dr. Grant, "Everyone is going to rush out and buy more stuff because they think, ‘What are the prices going to be tomorrow? I better buy it now.’ When they do that, they drive up demand which drives up the price even faster.”

Missourians aren't finding any better deals at the gas pump either.

The Show Me State's gasoline prices are up 76% from this same time last year. Triple A said the rise in gas prices has everything to do with the price of crude.

According to Triple A, a barrel of crude costs $80 right now. In January of 2021, a barrel cost $54. Because crude oil makes up "approximately 50-60% of the cost of retail fuel," that's what is driving up gas prices.

Experts said not only are gas prices unusually high for the fall, but a bad indicator for what's coming next year.

“January and February are some of the best prices you’ll see of the year because that’s when demand is in the dumpster, but we’re still going to be going into 2022 with prices at our slightly below $3 a gallon and that never spells well for what’s coming for us in the spring,” said Don Redman, Triple A Public Affairs Specialist.

Triple A said until OPEC and oil producing countries increase supply, filling up the tank is going to cost a pretty penny.

Experts said to save money at the pump, drivers should check their tires and make sure they are properly inflated. Triple A said plump tires save drivers up 30% on fuel efficiency.