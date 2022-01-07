Clear
Highland man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old

Seth T. Ramsey, 19, was arrested Thursday for two counts of abuse of a child, aggravated battery and aggravated endangering a child.

Posted: Jan 7, 2022 3:36 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Ks.) A Highland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing his 2-month-old daughter. 

According to a press release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), on January 2, a family member noticed the infant was having trouble breathing and sought help for the child at the Hiawatha Community Hospital. 

Due to the severity of the injuries, medical staff contacted police and the child was transferred to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. 

On January 4, the Highland Police Department requested KBI assistance with the investigation and search warrants were executed at the infant's residence in Highland. 

On Thursday, January 6, KBI agents along with members of the Highland Police Department and Doniphan County Sheriff's Office arrested Seth T. Ramsey, 19, for two counts of abuse of a child, aggravated battery and aggravated endangering a child.

The infant was treated and released from Children's Mercy. 

The investigation is ongoing and formal charges are still pending. 

