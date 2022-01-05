Clear
Highway 36 overpass in Hamilton struck by vehicle

The Route 13 overpass that spans over 36 Highway is down to one lane after being struck by a vehicle.

Posted: Jan 5, 2022 4:16 PM
Updated: Jan 5, 2022 4:17 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Route 13 overpass that spans over 36 Highway is down to one lane after being struck by a vehicle.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the overpass suffered damage after being struck by a high-profile vehicle on Wednesday.

Another crash back in September 2021 had already damaged the bridge.

The damage from today’s accident is currently being evaluated by inspectors from MoDOT.

The Route 13 bridge is now narrowed to one lane with a 12 foot width restriction.

Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists.

Left-hand turns onto Route 13 from U.S. Route 36 will not be allowed in any direction.

A Wind Chill Advisory goes from midnight tonight until Thursday at noon. With the wind chill, it will likely feel like it is sub zero or in the single digits throughout the whole day. Clouds will also continue to increase throughout the day. A chance for some light snow will move into the area later tonight after sunset. Most areas will only see a dusting up to an inch, but a few pockets up to two inches will be possible. The areas that see up to two inches will mainly be to our south. Temperatures will also be even colder on Thursday with highs barely making it to the double digits. Temperatures will slowly start to recover throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
