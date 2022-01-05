Highway 36 overpass in Hamilton struck by vehicle

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Route 13 overpass that spans over 36 Highway is down to one lane after being struck by a vehicle.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the overpass suffered damage after being struck by a high-profile vehicle on Wednesday.

Another crash back in September 2021 had already damaged the bridge.

The damage from today’s accident is currently being evaluated by inspectors from MoDOT.

The Route 13 bridge is now narrowed to one lane with a 12 foot width restriction.

Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists.

Left-hand turns onto Route 13 from U.S. Route 36 will not be allowed in any direction.