Highway 59 closing again due to flooding

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Flooding is once again leading to the shut down of Highway 59.
MoDOT said Highway 59 will close from Route 45 at Rushville to Atchison, Kansas at 2 p.m. today due to flooding.
Drivers will have to use Highway 36 into Kansas as an alternate route.
