Highway 59 closing again due to flooding

MoDOT says 59 from Route 45 at Rushville to Atchison will close at 2 p.m.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 1:16 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 1:31 PM

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Flooding is once again leading to the shut down of Highway 59.

MoDOT said Highway 59 will close from Route 45 at Rushville to Atchison, Kansas at 2 p.m. today due to flooding.

Drivers will have to use Highway 36 into Kansas as an alternate route.


