Highway 59 remains closed due to flooding

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to keep barricades up at the intersection of Highways 59 and 273 into Atchison.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 2:04 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(RUSHVILLE, Mo.) Those who commute on Highway 59 to and from Atchison will still need to find an alternate route.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to keep barricades up at the intersection of Highways 59 and 273 near Rushville.

The two areas of the highway still underwater and deputies aren't taking any chances.

"Mainly we keep post out here to make sure nobody driveS around here. We still have water over the roadway," said Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Thornton. "We don't like it anymore than everybody else. We don't want nobody to get stuck in the water. We're trying to keep everybody safe."

The sheriff's office is also reminding the public that if you do drive through the barricades, you will not only get your car stuck but you will also face a citation.

They will continue to watch guard 24-7 until MoDOT gives the green light to reopen Highway 59 again.

