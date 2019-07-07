Highway 59 reopens into Atchison, Kansas

Clear
The Missouri Department of Transportation has reopened one lane of U.S. Highway 59 going into Atchison, Kansas, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 1:37 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation has reopened one lane of U.S. Highway 59 going into Atchison, Kansas, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook.

There will be a traffic light allowing traffic to travel on the road in both directions.

Additional roads in the area of Winthrop and North Shore could reopen in the coming days as well.

Still, some roads remain closed in northwest Missouri. For a full look at road closures, visit MoDOT's traveler information map by clicking here.

