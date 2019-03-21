Highway 59 shutdown from Rushville to Atchison, includes Amelia Earhart Bridge

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Buchanan County Sheriff deputies are shutting down Highway 59 because of flooding.
The closure is from Rusvhille to Atchison and includes the Amelia Earhart Bridge.
Earlier Thursday morning, water was over topping levees near Rushville and Winthrop.
Sheriff deputies and county officials were going door-to-door alerting residents of the situation.
