Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Highway 59 shutdown from Rushville to Atchison, includes Amelia Earhart Bridge Full Story

Highway 59 shutdown from Rushville to Atchison, includes Amelia Earhart Bridge

Buchanan County Sheriff deputies are shutting down Highway 59 because of flooding.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 10:54 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 11:48 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Buchanan County Sheriff deputies are shutting down Highway 59 because of flooding.

The closure is from Rusvhille to Atchison and includes the Amelia Earhart Bridge.

Earlier Thursday morning, water was over topping levees near Rushville and Winthrop.

Sheriff deputies and county officials were going door-to-door alerting residents of the situation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Temperatures will continue to warm up by the end of the workweek as they go up into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events