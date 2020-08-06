Clear

Highway Patrol Trooper recognized for his work to protecting children

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 8:33 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An area state patrol trooper of almost three years has received some recognition.

Jacob Herner of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H was recognized as July's sworn employee of the month for his outstanding work protecting children.

Herner completed a 16 hour course on interdiction for the protection of children in September of 2019 and totalling 46 felony arrests for the year.

Herner and his fiancee will soon be moving to Hannibal, his hometown, which is where he'll continue his work for the patrol.

"It's hard. we have an amazing troop here in St. Joe. I'm definitely blessed, Morgan and I are blessed to be here. I've learned a lot and made a couple relationships. It's going to be hard to break away. but, we're moving closer to home. I'll do the same thing all over again,” Herner said.

