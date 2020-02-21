Highway Patrol announces new leader for Troop H

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Friday, the top official of the state law enforcement agency announced Missouri State Highway Patrol's Lt. Clark N. Stratton, as the new commanding officer of the Troop H unit.

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the MSHP announced Lt. Stratton would be promoted to the rank of captain and designated as the next head of Troop H.

Stratton will succeed Capt. James E McDonald, who is retiring after more than 28 years of service with MSHP.

Olson announced McDonald's retirement would be effective March 1, 2020.

As the MSHP Commanding Officer of Troop H, Stratton will lead 78 uniformed officers and 62 civilian employees who serve and protect millions of people using the state's northwestern roads, tunnels, and bridges.

McDonald began his law enforcement career with Patrol in January 1992 as a member of the 64th Recruit class. During his 28-year tenure with MSHP, he has served in a variety of Highway Patrol roles but all with Troop H.

He retired after serving nearly 6 years as the commanding officer of Troop H.

McDonald was born in Mexico, Missouri and graduate High School in 1981 from Community R-VI High School in Laddonia. He served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army from 1982-1987.

His successor, Stratton, was a member of the same recruit class as McDonald. He graduated from the Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City and was assigned to Troop D for two years. Stratton was then transferred to Troop A, serving Jackson County and has served a variety of positions with the unit.

Captain Stratton was born in Bethany, MO. He graduated from South Harrison R-II High School in 1985.