Highway Patrol identifies pedestrian killed on I-29 Thursday night

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed while walking on I-29 in southern Andrew County Thursday night.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 6:58 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed while walking on I-29 in southern Andrew County Thursday night.

Troopers say 45-year-old Johnny L. Pendleton of Country Club was killed while walking in the southbound driving lane on I-29 near mile marker 51. Pendleton was struck by a semi-truck that was traveling southbound on I-29.

Next of kin has been notified.

After a mostly cloudy day with below average temperatures on Saturday, the weather does not change much heading into Sunday but we could see some on-and-off showers throughout the day.
