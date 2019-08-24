(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed while walking on I-29 in southern Andrew County Thursday night.
Troopers say 45-year-old Johnny L. Pendleton of Country Club was killed while walking in the southbound driving lane on I-29 near mile marker 51. Pendleton was struck by a semi-truck that was traveling southbound on I-29.
RELATED STORY: Man walking in traffic killed when hit by semi, authorities say
Next of kin has been notified.
Related Content
- Highway Patrol identifies pedestrian killed on I-29 Thursday night
- Highway Patrol identifies victim killed in Highway 59 crash
- Pedestrian killed on 36 Highway
- Highway Patrol Identifies 18-Year-Old Drowning Victim
- Pedestrian struck, killed along Interstate 29 Thursday night
- SJPD identifies man killed along Highway 36
- Highway Patrol App Helps Report Suspicious Activity
- Highway Patrol Explains Dangers of Frozen Ponds
- Angle celebrates 25 years with Highway Patrol
- New troopers added to Highway Patrol ranks
Scroll for more content...