Highway Patrol identifies pedestrian killed on I-29 Thursday night

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed while walking on I-29 in southern Andrew County Thursday night.

Troopers say 45-year-old Johnny L. Pendleton of Country Club was killed while walking in the southbound driving lane on I-29 near mile marker 51. Pendleton was struck by a semi-truck that was traveling southbound on I-29.

RELATED STORY: Man walking in traffic killed when hit by semi, authorities say

Next of kin has been notified.