Highway Patrol identifies victim killed in Highway 59 crash

(ATCHISON,KS) A two vehicle collision along Highway 59 killed one St. Joseph man and sent three others to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

In a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim of the fatal crash has been identified 50-year-old Lonnie Elmore of St. Joseph,Missouri. Elmore was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Three other occupants were transported to Mosaic Life Care with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.