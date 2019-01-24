Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Highway Patrol identifies victim killed in Highway 59 crash

Crash reports have identified 50-year-old Lonnie Elmore as the victim of the fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(ATCHISON,KS) A two vehicle collision along Highway 59 killed one St. Joseph man and sent three others to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

In a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim of the fatal crash has been identified 50-year-old Lonnie Elmore of St. Joseph,Missouri. Elmore was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Three other occupants were transported to Mosaic Life Care with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 1°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -2°
Savannah
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 1°
Cameron
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -2°
Fairfax
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 0°
**Wind Chill Advisory now in effect from 9 pm this evening to 9 am Friday for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess, Andrew, Worth, DeKalb, Harrison and Gentry Counties.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events