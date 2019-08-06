Clear
Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The shooting took place shortly after 2:00 p.m. in the area of 4000 block of E. Ayrlawn Dr. in St. Joseph.

In a joint press conference between Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett and St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally, authorities released information that the police department and sheriff's office were trying to apprehend a wanted felon that was known to be armed when the shooting happened.

During the incident, a weapon was produced and authorities fired shots. It is in unclear at this time if both deputies and police officers fired the shots. The suspect injured and transported to Mosaic Life Care and is in stable condition.

Puett said that four other people are being detained in connection to the investigation of the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation will continue overnight and for the next several days.

Stay with KQ2 for updates to this story.


