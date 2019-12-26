Highway Patrol reports 2 fatalities over Christmas holiday

(MISSOURI) Two people died in traffic crashes during the Christmas holiday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Both fatality crashes happened in the Weldon Spring area on Christmas Day.

Troopers said 48-year-old Leon Barnett, of De Soto, Mo., died when another vehicle struck his motorcycle on I-55 in Jefferson County. 32-year-old Elizabeth Rutledge, of Troy, Mo., died when she drove off the side of Highway H in Silex, Mo., causing her vehicle to overturn.

Troopers worked a total of 91 accidents over the holiday and made 18 DWI arrests.

The 30-hour Christmas holiday counting period ran from 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 24, 2019, through 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

There were six fatalities during the 2018 Christmas counting period.