Highway Patrol reports 2 fatalities over Christmas holiday

Both fatality crashes happened in the Weldon Spring area on Christmas Day.

(MISSOURI) Two people died in traffic crashes during the Christmas holiday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 48-year-old Leon Barnett, of De Soto, Mo., died when another vehicle struck his motorcycle on I-55 in Jefferson County. 32-year-old Elizabeth Rutledge, of Troy, Mo., died when she drove off the side of Highway H in Silex, Mo., causing her vehicle to overturn.

Troopers worked a total of 91 accidents over the holiday and made 18 DWI arrests.

The 30-hour Christmas holiday counting period ran from 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 24, 2019, through 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

There were six fatalities during the 2018 Christmas counting period.

Thursday will stay on the cooler side with high in the lower to middle 40s for those in the northern most counties. Counties further south will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While Thursday will be clear, there is rain and falling temperatures on the way for the rest of the week.
