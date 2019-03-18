Highway Patrol rescues family from flood waters in Corning

(CORNING, Mo.) Troopers from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol rescued a family that were trapped in their home in Corning on Saturday.

Troopers say that a family of three and their dog became trapped in their home after flood waters blocked their way out of town. A rubber raft was deployed and the family was rescued safely.

Troop H had six boats and six officers in the area in case of such emergency.

Sgt. Jake Angle with MSHP says that this type of incident is exactly what they were prepared for.

"It was just an example of our water patrol officers were there," Angle said. "They were on standby. We had six boats, six officers in the area just for this type of activity. You know in case there was somewhere people couldn't get in or out of you know to escape the flood waters. So we were able to deploy the boat and get them out safely."

Troopers will remain on standby until waters recede later this week.