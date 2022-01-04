Clear
Highway patrol searching for new recruits

Recruiters say the patrol hasn't been immune to the widespread labor challenges seen across law enforcement and beyond. Pre-testing is scheduled at Troop H Headquarters this weekend.

Posted: Jan 4, 2022 8:37 AM
Updated: Jan 4, 2022 9:14 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently hiring for its 115th recruit class.

Twice a year the highway patrol holds recruitment classes looking for the next batch of state troopers to join the ranks.

The classes come at a time when law enforcement applicants are harder to find. the patrol is not immune to the widespread challenge of filling job vacancies.

"I think everyone's struggling right now to find good quality applicants whether they're in law enforcement or in the private sector," Sgt. Richard Stewart, recruiter, MSHP said. 

The patrol is pushing forward, holding pre-testing events across the state.  MSHP Troop H will be holding some of l first phases of the recruiting process for written and physical training.

Retired Sergeant Kevin Haywood is one of the first faces new recruiters meet.

"It's good to have a local individual that you can come in with and meet in person," Haywood said. 

Haywood said he wants those considering a career with the patrol to understand the level of commitment it takes.

"This is not a situation where an individual who's looking for a job should seek," Haywood said.  "This is a career, this is a lifestyle change."

"We have very high standards for the Trooper position and all of our employees," Stewart said. 

Though it may be a rigorous program, Troopers remain confident they'll be able to find quality applicants willing to accept the challenge.

"it's a rewarding career, it's something that you can be proud of," Stewart said. 

Pre-testing events will be held Saturday at the Troop H Headquarters in St. Joseph, and the following Saturday, Jan 15 at the Troop A Headquarters in Lee's Summit. 

For more information about becoming an MSHP trooper, click here

