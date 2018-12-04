Hiland Dairy recalls chocolate milk sold in St. Joseph

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Hiland Dairy has voluntarily recalled some of its whole chocolate milk because of concerns the products may contain eggnog.

The recall involves more than 1,150 one-half gallons of Hiland Whole Chocolate Milk. The milk was produced at its Kansas City facility and sold in the Kansas City metropolitan area including St. Joseph and Topeka, Kansas.

Officials said the product is being recalled because the products may contain eggnog that could affect those individuals that have sensitivity to egg allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Products affected have a sell by date of Dec. 13, 2018, a plant code of 29-162, and a UPC code of 0-7206000128-0.

So far, there have been no reports of illnesses or allergic reactions.

Hiland Dairy is working with the FDA to investigate the matter.

Customers who have purchased this product are encouraged to discard it or return it to their local retailer to exchange the product for a like item. Consumers with questions may contact Hiland Dairy seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST at 1-402-558-0637 ext. 107 or at https://www.hilanddairy.com/contact-us.