Hillyard Tech to expand, add programs with covid relief money

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Another local organization that can be added to the list of receiving covid relief funding is Hillyard Technical Center.

Last Monday, the technical learning institute was approved of $2.25 million from the first round of the city’s ARPA funding.

The funding will aid for an additional building to be added to Hillyard’s campus and enhancing classrooms and programs.

“I think it’s going to have a huge impact on the future of Hillyard,” said Jill Huntsman, the Director of Hillyard Technical Center.

The $2.25 million covid relief funding from the city isn’t the only source the Technical Center is reaching out to. Huntsman said the county is willing to add an additional $2.25 million and the school district will chip in $1 million as well, totaling the project to $5.5 million. Those additions are still pending but Huntsman expects them to be approved.

If fully approved, Huntsman said a proposed 15,000 square foot building will be built and completed in time for the 2023-2024 school year.

The new building will expand and move the welding, precision mechanic, industrial equipment and maintenance and repair programs, adding four classrooms, a lab and hiring of instructors.

“With that, we are going to have basically a simulated manufacturing facility,” said Huntsman “So students when they would be in the programs of welding technology, precision machine technology and our industrial equipment maintenance and repair. Those are the programs that we would put out in the new addition.”

Huntsman added this would increase the number of students by 25% at the center which teaches approximately 450 students per year.

“We always have a waitlist in welding,” said the Hillyard Director. “We know that some of our programs don’t have the room to grow. We’re kind of land-locked as far as our building, as far as shop areas and that type of thing and expanding and getting more students in.”

With the moving of the programs to the new addition, Huntsman said this allows classrooms to open up with the opportunity to add new courses such as healthcare and others in the main building.

Once funds are complete, the new building will go through designs and bids.

Hillyard Technical Center caters to 19 regional schools.