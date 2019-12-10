Clear

Hillyard Technical Center Welcomes in High School Sophomores

Every year, Hillyard opens up enrollment to high school sophomores with over 500 students currently enrolled.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 10:34 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Between 1988 and 2018 the cost of a 4-year college degree increased by 213%. at public schools.

At the same time, a scarcity of skilled workers has led to a nationwide labor shortage. Many of those jobs don't require a 4-year college degree.

High school students are now able to experience a different path for their future careers at Hillyard Technical Center.


