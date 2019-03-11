Clear

Hillyard Technical Center students advance to SkillsUSA state competition

More than 60 Hillyard Technical Center students advanced to the SkillsUSA state competition

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 8:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— More than 60 Hillyard Technical Center students advanced to the SkillsUSA state competition

"Usually the judges are actual community members and business owners that are seeing students that are actually applying the knowledge they are taught," HTC SkillsUSA lead adviser Patrick Graham said. "They get to see that and see what's coming out in the industry when they graduate to see the qualifications these students have."

Hillyard students brought home 23 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 30 bronze medals. 

The SkillsUSA State Contest will be held in Linn, Mo. on April 4-6 and 54 of the plaing students will then compete for a spot at the National Level in Louisville, Ky. 

We will have another chance of widespread rain on Tuesday through Thursday as another storm system pushes through. Highs will be back up to near, even above average in the middle to upper 50s. We could even reach the lowers 60s by Wednesday. Winds will be picking up by Wednesday, gusting up to 35-40 mph at times.
