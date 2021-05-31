Clear
Hillyard students win state FFA competition

The students will move on to the national competition scheduled for later this year.

Posted: May 31, 2021 8:16 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two students attending Hillyard Technical Center have received statewide recognition after winning their respective competitions in the Missouri FFA Convention. 

Evin Ray, and Shelby McAvoy both completed separate studies of animals. Ray studied horses while McAvoy studied rabbits. 

"It was an honor to be recognized at state," Ray said. 

"It's very exciting and I think it just means a lot," McAvoy said. 

The two will represent the state this fall in the national FFA convention in Indianapolis.  

We've had a rainy Memorial Day so far with rain showers lasting for a good part of the day. We may see a few scattered showers tonight as well, but they will be light and scattered. Temperatures will remain on the cool side this evening with lows in the mid 50s. A few light showers will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, however most of both days will be dry. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the rest of the week. This weekend looks very summer like with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.
