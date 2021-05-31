Hillyard students win state FFA competition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two students attending Hillyard Technical Center have received statewide recognition after winning their respective competitions in the Missouri FFA Convention.

Evin Ray, and Shelby McAvoy both completed separate studies of animals. Ray studied horses while McAvoy studied rabbits.

"It was an honor to be recognized at state," Ray said.

"It's very exciting and I think it just means a lot," McAvoy said.

The two will represent the state this fall in the national FFA convention in Indianapolis.