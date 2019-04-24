Hillyard's planned expansion will change downtown access

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Hillyard is planning to expand the area north of downtown.

"We’ve been around for over 110 years," Blake Roth, Vice president, and Chief Manufacturing Officer, Hillyard Industries Incorporated said. "We want to be able to expand into the next 110 years."

The company wants to bring a manufacturing and distribution site to the area. The site would require 2,000 sq. ft. of space and lead to the permanent closure of some area roadways.

Hillyard is requesting the city to permanently close 3rd street between Michel and Isadore Streets blocking an access route into downtown.

Local businesses in the area are on board.

"I think business, of course, is always good," Traci Campbell owner American Tavern said. "Everybody needs jobs and I think it’ll create a lot of jobs for the area."

American Tavern is a bar that sits just to the north of the proposed site location along 3rd street hope the new development could lead to more development in the immediate area.

"I’m hoping this will help boost business back up," Campbell said.

Both businesses say the proposed change is welcomed by the area, as for Hillyard they say the plan fortifies their commitment to staying downtown,

We're committed to St. Joseph," Roth said. "We’re committed to downtown."

The next step for Hillyard is to present their project to the city's planning commission. Hillyard said they hope to begin the process sometime this summer.