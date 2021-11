(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday morning saw the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years.

The event was dubbed the "Blood Moon" due to its red haze and lasted almost three and a half hours.

During the eclipse, which could be seen in the U.S., Japan, and Chile, up to 99.1% of the moon's disk was in earth's darkest shadow.

This was the longest eclipse since February 18, 1440 and the next one won't be until 2669.