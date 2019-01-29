Historic trail could connect downtown museums to riverfront

(ST.JOSEPH,MO)In the mid-1800s thousands of travelers used St. Joseph as a jumping-off point for the Oregon-California trail, and thanks to a new proposal from the National Parks Service, people could soon see some of those historic landmarks brought to the forefront.

The federal agency is partnering with the Oregon-California Trails Association and the Pony Express Museum to propose a seven mile trail to connect the Patee House to the riverfront.Due to the partial government shutdown, the National Parks Service has been unable to edit the project for several weeks and ultimately unable to present the trail project to the public.

Tuesday night the Pony Express Museum hosted Travis Boley, manager of the Oregon-California Trails Association, to present the federal agency’s proposal for a new tourist trail.

"This is really utilizing the existing infrastructure, the city sidewalks and streets that already exist; it's just signing them in a way that lets visitors to the community know where things were,"Boley said.

The walking trail would include street makers, historic sculptures and an interactive smartphone app for visitors to explore the city’s history at their own pace.

Cindy Daffron, executive director of the Pony Express Museum, said the new trails system would bring people outdoors to explore the city.

"I think people want to do what is real and actual versus I read it in a book. I want to go to that city. I want to walk the same pathway. I want to experience that,"Daffron said.

The overall cost of the project could range from $10,000 to several million dollars based on what the city chooses to do with the parks recommendations.

“Ultimately this is really going to be more of a city driven project, county driven project, citizen driven project,”Boley said. “Although the National Parks Service is the administrator for the trail, they don’t really manage the trail.”

Daffron said if the city chooses to finance the project, or even a small portion of the project, it could help stimulate heritage tourism in the area.

"That will kind of open and broaden our doors for being a destination for everybody in the city. People like to come and visit, but they like to eat and enjoy things we have here in St. Joe," Daffron said. “I think it’s a great way for the city to interact with the community and all the attractions and all the things that are in the city, because it’s going to be a benefit for everyone.”

Boley said the National Parks Service will be editing the proposal and presenting it to city officials in the coming weeks.

Next month the Gateway Chapter of the Oregon-California Trails Association will launch a new website featuring an interactive map of the trail system, and digitized diary entries from people who were traveling through St. Joseph.