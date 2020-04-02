Historical new unemployment filings affecting local economy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's economy is not immune to the effects of the coronavirus.

St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce president Patt Lilly said these are historical filings, as the government is shutting down segments of the economy.

In the week ending of March 14th, there were 3,976 new filings for unemployment in Missouri.

The very next week of March 21st saw 42, 207 new filings and the latest week, ending from March 28th, Missouri saw 104,230 new unemployment filings.

The Chamber of Commerce said unemployment will continue to rise.

“In looking at St. Joe specifically, I think certainly will begin to see more and more people seek unemployment. We’ve seen an initial surge that's related to bars, restaurants and more recently, more non-essential businesses. I think business people are scared. Certainly small business people could potentially see a business that they’ve put most of their effort into over years and it may not be here after this,”said Patt Lilly, president of St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

Unemployment numbers weren't available for St. Joseph specifically.

The Chamber of Commerce said they won't be surprised after this pandemic ends if unemployment remains high.

To help relieve some of the financial burden local small businesses are facing, the Chamber of Commerce has put together a list of small businesses on their website where community members can continue supporting businesses who've had to close their doors by purchasing gift cards or ordering food for pick up.