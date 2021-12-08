Man shares life story on the importance of blood donations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Once again the American Red Cross is making the call for individuals to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.

Tuesday, the Red Cross announced in a press release they are seeing historically low levels of blood, the lowest in over a decade, leading into the holiday season.

“We’re at a point where some patients relying on a transfusion may not receive the blood they need. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

Individuals like Kevin Wake, who rely on transfusions, is directly effected by the low blood supply.

"I live with Sickle Cell Disease, and I receive exchange transfusions every six weeks," said Kevin Wake.

Wake, 53, is a two-time stroke survivor living with Sickle Cell Disease. Every six weeks Wake must recieve blood transfusions to manage his disease.

“For me, it’s a way of life," Wake said. "I have to have blood donations and the exchange transfusions to prevent future strokes.”

With the ongoing blood shortage in the country, Wake, and other individuals like him are on the cusp of losing a treatment that could easily be made available to them by anyone in the world.

"It is scary, and blood shortages especially," the blood recipient said. "I'm one patient that uses 7 units of blood. I can only imagine if you magnify that times the number of patients that require blood donations."

The Red Cross supplies 40% of the country's blood. The Red Cross reports the standard five day blood supply continues to sit at emergency levels.

"Since the pandemic, what we've seen is an increase in demand from patients in our hospitals and our collection of blood needs to keep up with the pace and so far it hasn't," said Evan Woods who works in Blood Services with the Red Cross. “And so we’re experiencing a half-day supply of “Type-O” with the hospitals that we work with.”

The Red Cross works with blood recipients like Kevin Wake daily to help keep them alive. Both Kevin and the Red Cross continue to push the importance of what it means to donate blood.

"There's also a huge need for donors of color," Wake added. "Even more so for African American donors. People of color--there blood is just going to match so much more efficiently with patients of their like race."

Because of these donations, Wake is able to tell his story and continue his work as the President of Uriel Owens Sickle Cell Disease Association of the Midwest to help those who are living with the disease.

"I have no plan to give up the fight and the struggle and I hope that by my work with the advocacy group and with other committees and things that I can be an inspiration to other Sickle Cell patients to hopefully have them achieve their dreams as well," said Wake.

The Red Cross says the biggest need is "Type-O".

To donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code in the search bar to find the nearest blood drives.