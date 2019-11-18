Holiday Home Tour showcases St. Joseph's historic homes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend the community got a rare glimpse inside some of St. Joseph’s most historic homes in an event benefiting the St. Joseph Symphony.

The Holiday Homes Tour showcases a collection of homes in the city, different homeowners are asked to take part every year.

This year, the tours showcased The Geiger Mansion, the Van Natta-Brown home, the Gilmour's Siheyuan and the Shakespeare Chateau.

Homeowners and tour guides said each home comes with its own story.

"Dr. Geiger and the house have a great history in St. Joseph," Barney Tietz, tour director said. Tietz added the home was built in 1912 and features original woodwork and light fixtures.

Around the corner from the mansion, the Van Natta-Brown home is described as having an extremely unique floorplan.

The home which was built in the early 1920s features two master suites and five chimneys.

"It has a lot of special features that have endured through time," Sharon Kosek, tour coordinator said.

Up the road from the Van Natta-Brown home, The Gilmour's Siheyuan features ancient, mostly Chinese artifacts. Linda Gilmour, the owner, said several of her pieces are hundreds of years old.

"It’s quite a collection," Gilmour said. "It’s been a labor of love."

Finally, The Shakespeare Chateau, a bed and breakfast north of downtown made the list this year. The restored home made famous after being featured in Christmas at the Chateau, a film shot in St. Joseph.

"It's always so great to get the public through this house and all of the homes that were on the tour this year." Isobel McGowan owner of the chateau said.

The tour is the main fundraiser for the St. Joseph Symphony, organizers said proceeds from the tour go to fund their instrumental infusion program designed to give kids exposure to musical instruments.

Tour organizers and homeowners said they’re happy to be part of something that helps the community it proudly showcases.

"We appreciate the support of the community so much, and the opportunity to visit these lovely homes," Kosek said.

This was the eighth year for the Holiday Homes Tour.