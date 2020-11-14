Clear
Holiday Homes Tour cancelled due to COVID-19

Coordinators said the decision was made for the safety of the particpants.

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 9:17 AM
Updated: Nov 14, 2020 9:24 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An annual holiday homes tour will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers have cancelled the ninth annual Holiday Homes Tour that was scheduled for November 21 and 22.

Money raised from the tours benefit the Saint Joseph Symphony and its programs. Coordinators said the decision was made for the safety of the particpants.

“For the last eight years, the Symphony has had the privilege of local owners opening their beautiful homes to the public to enjoy holiday design concepts and learn about the history of the location,” said Coordinator and Symphony Friends President Sharon Kosek. “The community has been so supportive of this annual event.”

For additional information regarding other Symphony events, please see saintjosephsymphony.org or call 816.233.7701.

